RCPS receives national recognition for behavioral health program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools has received national recognition for its Strong Starts behavioral health program. RCPS has been named a system to watch by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA), meaning it has been marked as a model for other school divisions around the U.S. to follow.

RCPS is one of 65 school divisions across the country selected by the AASA to be part of the Learning 2025 project.

“Those are school divisions that, as part of that Learning 2025 project, host other school divisions to see how they’ve gone about so you’re not always on your own trying to make good things happen. It is data driven so you really have to show that the project you’re implementing has a positive outcome,” said RCPS Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl.

RCPS is being recognized for its Strong Starts program which has been running for a few years at Cub Run and Plains Elementary Schools. It aims to help PreK-1st Grade students with behavioral issues that are struggling with socialization and self regulation in the classroom.

“What happens is when students come to school it’s a different environment for them. They may not really have had the social interactions they may come from homes where they are facing other struggles and so they sometimes simply can’t self regulate in that environment. Being in school all day you have these behavior issues where sometimes you see for example you have to evacuate a classroom because you have five-year-old that can’t operate in that environment,” said Scheikl.

In the Strong Starts program a teacher, behavioral specialist, and behavior support assistants work closely with small groups of two or three students to improve self regulation and develop social and emotional skills.

“With the goal always being reintegration in to the classroom what we see with those students is they may spend 10 minutes in the regular classroom with support and then you increase that to 20 minutes or half an hour. The success stories have really been amazing,” said Scheikl.

The goal of the program is to help students with behavioral problems so they are not excluded and can have success in the classroom.

“That has to be the goal that we provide the assistance so that students can be included rather than excluded for their behavior but that we help them to be included. So for those students it really changes their educational trajectory,” said Scheikl. “From really not being able to function to full participation in the classroom, it’s amazing to see when you really get to watch it happen.”

Scheikl reflected on a pair of visits to Cub Run Elementary last year when he got to see students working separately in the Strong Starts room in the fall. He returned in the spring and was able to see big progress.

“The Strong Starts teacher said ‘hey Oskar you need to see this regular classroom’ so we went over to that classroom and she said ‘now pick out the students that you saw in Strong Starts in the fall’ and you could not tell the difference between those students and the students that had been in that classroom all year,” he said.

The Strong Starts program is just a piece of the school divisions overall efforts to increase mental health resources. Five years ago RCPS designed a new framework for its behavioral and mental health programs. Since then it has added more than 30 behavioral health staff members.

“Every year there have been meetings to say ‘How did this year work? Do we need to make any adjustments?’ and it’s really been adjusted almost annually with small changes where we saw an additional need or something that needed to be redesigned,” said Scheikl. “If students don’t feel safe or if students are struggling with other things in their lives then their brain can’t focus on learning. In order to help with that we implemented this tiered system of support.”

RCPS will be recognized for the Strong Starts program at the AASA’s Learning 2025 National Summit in Washington D.C. in June.

