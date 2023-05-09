Riverheads baseball, softball defeat Stuarts Draft

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Runs were tough to come by during Monday night’s baseball matchup between Riverheads and Stuarts Draft. Ultimately, the Gladiators came out on top 2-1.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Riverheads’ Camden Huffer gave the Gladiators the lead for good with a go-ahead RBI sacrifice fly to bring home Trevor Lilley.

Riverheads trails Wilson Memorial by two games in the Shenandoah District standings. The two play one another on May 12.

SOFTBALL: Riverheads 8, Stuarts Draft 7

Riverheads led 7-1 through four innings but Stuarts Draft used a five-run top of the fifth to climb within 8-7.

In the top of the sixth, Stuarts Draft’s Allyson Lunsford hit a game-tying solo home run to knot the game 7-7

Riverheads retook the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Maggie Robertson RBI.

