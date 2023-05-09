Draw Your Weather
Saturday head-on crash under investigation, police say

A police car.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday evening, according to police.

According to Chief Holloway with the Rockingham County Fire Rescue, the crash happened on Saturday evening between a car and a tractor trailer. The person in the car had to be extricated from the vehicle and was later taken to the hospital, Holloway says.

The Virginia State Police have taken over the investigation of the crash, and WHSV will keep you updated when new information comes out.

