Shenandoah County aims to keep locals, local with Travel and Tourism week deals

During the 40th annual Travel and Tourism Week, businesses, restaurants and attractions are giving discounts or offering promotions to county residents.

“For us, it’s a huge driver of our economy and many of our businesses both large and small,” Jenna French, Director of Tourism and Economic Development for Shenandoah County said.

Proof of residency is asked to be shown to get the promotions, however, French said it can be as simple as a driver’s license.

“Memorial Day weekend is when things officially kick off and then summer is our busy season, but the Shenandoah Valley is well known for the fall foliage and so we also see a lot of visitors coming out primarily on the weekends throughout the fall as well,” French said.

Bryce Resort also serves as a four-season resort for residents and tourists to enjoy in Shenandoah County.

Throughout the year, Shenandoah County Tourism is offering behind the scenes tours of many local businesses in the county.

In May, the tours include Bryce Resort and the town of New Market. It’s $15 which covers the cost of your lunch.

”We hear people say ‘oh my gosh I’ve lived here my whole life and I never knew that this existed’ or I didn’t realize the background about this business or this facility so it’s a great opportunity to educate yourself but also hopefully have some fun in the meantime,” French said.

Attractions

Box Office Brewery 10% off your purchase.

North Mountain Vineyard - 15% discount on wine purchases.

Route 11 Potato Chips 15% off your order.

Strasburg Visitor Center 15% discount in the gift shop.

The Edinburg Mill Free admission to the museum and 10% off in the gift shop.

Virginia Museum of the Civil War and New Market Battlefield State Historical Park - $5.00 admission to the museum and grounds plus 10% off in the General’s Store.

Wolf Gap Vineyard - $5.00 glasses of wine Friday May 12th

Food & Shopping

Curtain Call Coffeehouse Cafe 10% off any item when mentioning National Tourism Week.

7 East Gallery/VECCA Raffle for individual membership to the non-profit and Artwork by local artists. Second Wednesday Board Game & Radio Music Night 5-7p May 10.

Happenings 15% off lunch order for mentioning Shen Co Tourism Week.

Jon Henry General Store 40% off silly socks.

Natural Art Garden Center 10% off your purchase of plants. See store for details.

The Buttercup Receive 15% off when you spend $100 or more.

Travelers Treasures 10% discount off entire purchase $100.00 and 15% discount off entire purchase over $100 excluding hand crafted wood items.

Valley Sports Connection 15% off original price of any in stock item.

