Shenandoah Downs hosting Secretariat statue

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Downs horse track in Woodstock has a special guest this week. From Tuesday to Saturday the track will be hosting a life size statue of Secretariat.

The statue was commissioned to be placed in Ashland, Virginia, which is just minutes from where Secretariat was bred and raised in Doswell. However it is being brought on tour for the 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the triple crown.

The statue is being brought to each of the historic triple crown races this year and was at the Kentucky Derby last week. Now before it heads to Pimlico, Maryland for the Preakness it’s making a stop in Woodstock.

“It’s going to be unusual for a harness track to have this statue but we just thought it would be a great way for Virginians in the Northwest part of the state to be able to go and see it,” said Darrell Wood, Operations Director at Shenandoah Downs. “Folks up in the Shenandoah Valley and this area, to see it up close and take pictures with Secretariat. I’ve seen the statue before a few weeks ago and it’s very powerful, it’s an incredible piece that’s been sculpted by Jocelyn Russel and she’s going to be here Saturday as well to meet the public and answer questions.”

The statue will be at the track for Harness racing on Saturday from noon to five and the first 500 people to arrive will get a free Secretariat t-shirt. Wood said its a chance for a new generation of racing fans to learn about the legendary horse.

“That name has been such an integral part of Virginia racing since then and then when you add the Disney movie on top of that and just the 50th Anniversary now it’s just something special. It gives us a chance to introduce Secretariat to folks up here in this part of the state,” said Wood.

Shenandoah Downs is nearing the end of its first ever spring racing season and so far it’s been a big success.

“We’re really happy especially with the support we’ve gotten from the horsemen, they’ve come from North, South, East, and West to come here and race for seven weeks and give us full fields for the bettors to wager on. We’re strong and we’re very excited to get this one done and get prepared for next spring as well. I think this will be a staple in Woodstock that we’ll do a spring and fall season moving forward so that’s very exciting,” said Wood.

