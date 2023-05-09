Staunton Braves looking for more host families to house players

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Braves are looking for more host families before their season begins this June.

Players come from all over the country to play on the team.

According to General Manager, Steve Cox, the players stay with a host family, which is a vital part of the organization.

“Some will take one player, some will take four players and the players will live with them during the summer they provide a place to sleep and a place to wash their uniforms. They aren’t required to feed them but a lot of them treat them like a part of the family. When the players do have an off night they will have dinner with the family. They adopt them for the summer.” said Cox.

Cox said over the last few years, it has become harder for people to host players.

According to Cox, they are unsure of what would be the next steps, if there are not enough host families.

”We may have to put them in a hotel for a little bit when the season starts until we find them a family. It may come to the point where we instead of having 35 guy roaster that is the max we may have to send guys home. Hopefully it won’t get to that maybe we will have 30 guys but that is still all up in the air.” said Cox.

Cox said he is hopeful that there will have enough host families this season.

“Last year, we were sort of in the same boat at this time in the season and we got it all worked out.” said Cox.

Cox said that if you are interested in hosting a player to find their contact information on their website or Facebook page.

Cox said the host family program has been around since the 1970s.

