Staunton Police searching for reportedly stolen truck

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department (SPD) is investigating an alleged vehicle theft that happened at United Auto Groups Inc. on May 9.

The vehicle is a blue Toyota T100, according to the SPD, and no license plates are registered to the vehicle.

Anyone that has information on this incident is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.