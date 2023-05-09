Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Staunton Police searching for reportedly stolen truck

The Staunton Police Department (SPD) is investigating an alleged vehicle theft that happened at...
The Staunton Police Department (SPD) is investigating an alleged vehicle theft that happened at United Auto Groups Inc. on May 9.(Staunton Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department (SPD) is investigating an alleged vehicle theft that happened at United Auto Groups Inc. on May 9.

The vehicle is a blue Toyota T100, according to the SPD, and no license plates are registered to the vehicle.

Anyone that has information on this incident is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg.
Name of suspect in Harrisonburg shooting released, officers won’t face charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney says
Proceeds from this event are going to fund the free events they do all year long but this years...
High hopes for Model Train and Railroad show happening Sunday
Goshen Volunteer Firefighter Devin Riley, killed in crash
Volunteer firefighter killed in Rockbridge County crash
The suspect was struck multiple times, and HPD officers immediately administered life-saving...
Woman safe after abduction, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Harrisonburg
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him

Latest News

The museum for the Civil War at New Market.
Events announced to commemorate anniversary of the Battle of New Market
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine for the middle of the week
A student at Matoaca Middle School in Chesterfield had a loaded gun in his backpack late...
Loaded gun found in Chesterfield middle school student’s backpack
Air3 Downtown Harrisonburg
Air3 lays low in downtown Harrisonburg