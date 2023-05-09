The tragic story of Cadet Jefferson at the Battle of New Market

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - As the sound of cannon and rifle fire intensified around the town of New Market, the Corps of Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute (VMI) remained in reserve while the battle raged on. Cadets such as Thomas Garland Jefferson watched the battle unfold, assuming they would never be put in. Then everything changed for Jefferson and the rest of the VMI Cadets.

Jefferson was born in Amelia County on January 1, 1847. He was related to former President Thomas Jefferson, and his family wanted to prepare him to be a future leader. Sarah Hebert, assistant site manager and educator of the Virginia Museum of the Civil War, explained that many young men were sent to VMI to become leaders in various fields of study and profession.

“A lot of the cadets end up at the Institute because their parents want them to be trained as future leaders.” Hebert said.

Jefferson entered VMI in August 1863, and Hebert said that from accounts it sounds like Jefferson was a good student, described as ‘honorable’, and was a good friend to everyone.

When the VMI cadets were ordered to join the southern army in May of 1864, the cadets never expecting to be put into battle, Hebert explains. The cadets had previously joined the southern army at the Battle of McDowell in 1862, but they were never put into battle and they only helped with the post-battle duties such as burials, moving supplies, and caring for the wounded.

New Market would be different.

The southern army was outnumbered at the Battle of New Market, and the northern army had created a hole in the line of the southern army. Southern General John C. Breckenridge scrambled to find reinforcements to fill in the gap.

“Before Union forces become aware they can run through the gap,” Hebert explains. “General Breckenridge has no other option and he has the cadets put into battle.”

Jefferson joins his classmates race forward to the frontlines, and he sees the first of the cadets fall as shrapnel from a cannon rips through their lines. An account from the battle says that Jefferson stops to help a wounded cadets before continuing forward.

“In his final moments he’s helping a friend.” Hebert said.

When the cadets reached the orchard near the rest of the southern line, shrapnel hits the cadet lines again, and Jefferson is hit in the chest. As he falls to the ground other cadets stop to help him, but he urges them to keep moving forward. Jefferson was found after the battle by another cadet, Moses Ezekiel, and Ezekiel walks miles into town to grab a cart so he can carry Jefferson, his friend, to get help.

Ezekiel knows the wound is serious, but he believes his friend can recover, and Jefferson is taken to the Clinedinst home where he is taken care of by Eliza Clinedinst.

At first things look good, but then things start turning for the worse, and Ezekiel knows his friend isn’t going to make it. He stays with him, reading from the Bible, talking to him, getting him whatever he needs while doctors try to save Jefferson.

“He’s with him every single moment.” Hebert said. “Ezekiel tends to his friend for almost 3 days before he passes away.”

Cadet Thomas Garland Jefferson passes away on May 18, 1864 with Cadet Moses Ezekiel holding him until his final moments.

The town of New Market was turned upside down after the battle, as houses and businesses became hospitals and fields became cemeteries. As time passes, things slowly return to normal and people try to move on from the battle. While they moved on, they never forgot the soldiers they cared for, especially Cadet Jefferson.

Cadet Jefferson is buried at VMI with other cadets from the battle.

“He’s under a statue entitled ‘Virginia Mourning Her Dead’ that was sculpted by Moses Ezekiel.” Hebert said. “So their story really comes full circle, and I’m sure he was thinking of his friend while he sculpted it.”

Ezekiel became a world famous sculpture who spent most of his career working in Rome, and has works seen all over the world.

Jefferson and the other cadets who died at New Market are remembered every year at VMI and at the Virginia Museum of the Civil War. Jefferson’s story is featured in the movie that can be seen at the museum, and Hebert said it usually strikes a chord with students who see the film.

