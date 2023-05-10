Blue Ridge Community College hosts training for adult abuse prevention

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - At Blue Ridge Community College, the Greater Augusta Coalition Against Adult Abuse had their 11th annual training on adult abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

People from law enforcement and social work from all over the state attended the event to learn more about dealing with adult abuse. This was the first event at Blue Ridge Community College since the pandemic.

“Everybody knows about child abuse and child protective services, but most people don’t realize that there is adult protective services that’s available to help vulnerable adults,” said Anne See, president of the GACAAA.

See adds that they are always looking for more volunteers, and to visit GACAAA.com if interested.

