Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Blue Ridge Community College hosts training for adult abuse prevention

Adult Abuse Training
Adult Abuse Training(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - At Blue Ridge Community College, the Greater Augusta Coalition Against Adult Abuse had their 11th annual training on adult abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.

People from law enforcement and social work from all over the state attended the event to learn more about dealing with adult abuse. This was the first event at Blue Ridge Community College since the pandemic.

“Everybody knows about child abuse and child protective services, but most people don’t realize that there is adult protective services that’s available to help vulnerable adults,” said Anne See, president of the GACAAA.

See adds that they are always looking for more volunteers, and to visit GACAAA.com if interested.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
A police car.
Saturday head-on crash under investigation, police say
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

aIR3
Air3 holds down the fort in Fort Defiance
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur
Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine for the middle of the week