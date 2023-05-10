Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Defense chief slams Senate halt on military promotions, nominations

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making his thoughts known about a Senate tactic.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is criticizing the Senate’s hold up of senior military promotions and nominations.

In a letter, he said it would create a “perilous precedent” and impose undue burdens on military families.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is spearheading the effort to stall general and flag officer nominations.

It’s in protest of new reproductive health policies instituted throughout the military.

About a dozen other Republicans in the Senate and House support Tuberville’s efforts.

Austin said this is “irresponsible” and undermines the military’s credibility abroad.

Currently, 180 nominations are pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
A police car.
Saturday head-on crash under investigation, police say
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine for the middle of the week
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash in Las Vegas, faces 3-10 years in prison
Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
A new proposal would have women getting mammograms at a younger age.
Panel's proposal recommends mammograms sooner
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Rep. George Santos charged with embezzling from campaign, lying to Congress about income