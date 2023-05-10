Draw Your Weather
Driver’s body found after car crashes into canal

By Jade Moreau
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Vinton, LA (KPLC) - A driver’s body has been recovered from a canal in Vinton after their car crashed into the water.

It happened near the La. 108 westbound ramp on I-10. Vinton Police Chief Scott Spell said a silver or gray car was pulled from the canal.

A car was pulled from the canal.
A car was pulled from the canal.(KPLC Viewer)

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is assisting.

At last word, the exit ramp remains closed.

