Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Fresh off sweep at Marshall, JMU looks to carry momentum into homestand

FILE - The James Madison baseball team during the 2023 season
FILE - The James Madison baseball team during the 2023 season(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With only seven games left in the regular season, every game is critical for the James Madison baseball team.

The Dukes currently sit in sixth place in the Sun Belt Conference. As of now, they’d be locked into the Sun Belt Tournament.

However, there is a log jam of teams still in the mix. If you remove Southern Miss and Coastal Carolina, who are tied for first, nine teams, including James Madison, are separated by just a handful of games.

It’s why last weekends sweep at Marshall was a critical three-game stretch for the Dukes if they want to participate in the conference tournament.

“I was proud of how we played,” said JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry discussing the Marshall series. “They got a pretty deep pitching staff with some really good arms.”

JMU outscored Marshall 28-13 in the series. Ikenberry believes his team is becoming more consistent. Infielder Mason Dunaway agrees.

“As the season has gone on we’ve been talking about the approach and how the approach wins out,” said Dunaway. “I think that when we execute the approach we always talk about, we score a lot of runs. We did a very good job last weekend doing that.”

JMU faces Old Dominion at home this weekend in another critical three-game series. The Monarchs are still in the mix for postseason play, trailing JMU by one game in the loss column.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says
The University of Dayton community remembers a student killed in a tragic accident.
Graduate dies on graduation night when car falls on him
Brian Kitzman, 38, was arrested on charges of child pornography, violation of privacy and...
Police: High school coach admits to hiding cameras in locker rooms for 2 years
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says
A police car.
Saturday head-on crash under investigation, police say

Latest News

James Madison infielder Hannah Shifflett, background, during a JMU practice on April 26, 2023.
James Madison’s Shifflett, Mathis earn Sun Belt first-team all-conference honors
James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes, left, breaks down a team huddle during the NCAA...
JMU Lacrosse ranked No. 7 in coaches poll leading into NCAA Tournament
JMU lacrosse earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Championship, will host Army in first round
JMU lacrosse earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Championship, will host Army in first round
FILE - James Madison head lacrosse coach Shelley Klaes
Florida defeats James Madison in AAC Championship Game