Harrisonburg City Council adopts 2023-2024 budget

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The budget is set for 2023 through 2024 fiscal year in the Friendly City.

Tuesday night, Harrisonburg City Council made its final vote on the budget.

The biggest funds in the budget will go to schools and the general fund.

More than $114 million dollars is going toward the school fund and another $157 million to the general fund.

The total budget comes out to more than $362 million dollars.

This will cover everything from transportation projects, community development, bettering the emergency communications center and much more.

As stated at the meeting Tuesday night, there is potential for some of the allocated funds to the schools to come back if they can get the funding at the state level.

”We’ve discussed the budget we’ve asked our questions you know if we want to bring anything out of it back we can do that at some point in time,” Mayor Deanna Reed for the city of Harrisonburg said.

This budget will go into effect July 1st of this year.

