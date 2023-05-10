Harrisonburg Public Works completes Mountain View stream restoration

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg stream is now healthier, and surrounding properties are now better-protected thanks to a recently completed project through Harrisonburg Public Works.

Back in 2013, the HPW Stormwater team began to assess stream sites in the city in need of restoration. At the forefront was Mountain View Drive.

“This channel was severely denuded, eroded, erosion was occurring every storm event this stream channel receives thousands of gallon of stormwater runoff,” HPW environmental specialist Wes Runion said.

This lead to the loss of soil and vegetation from eroding banks. Once the project got the green light, public works staff began speaking individually with more than 20 private property owners, as the erosion was also exposing sewer, water, and electricity lines.

“The banks had to be reconfigured to deal with that high velocity of water and all that energy that’s coming down,” Runion explained.

The goal of the project design was to protect stream banks and increase the health of the water and the ecosystem around it.

This involved the installation of shallow pools, bank armoring, and wood material. Over 1,000 native trees were also planted along the stream as a riparian buffer. Native grasses and flowers were also installed, providing a wildlife corridor for pollinator species.

“We had to do several design modifications in the field regarding the utilities and the change of stream design to make it possible to do a project that had very strict limitations for footprint,” HPW capital projects manager Andy Powell said.

After being completed in February, the project has restored 1,650 linear feet of the Siebert Creek tributary which flows into James Madison University’s Newman Lake and Blacks Run in Purcell Park.

The City was also able to capture 415 pounds of nitrogen, 145 pounds of phosphorus, and 50,000 pounds of sediment through this effort. Those involved with the project say they are already seeing improvements.

“Just watching the water quality and the wildlife transform instead of being more of a thoroughfare for trash has been great to see,” Powell said.

The project was partially funded through the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality Stormwater Local Assistance Fund Grant and also by the City’s Stormwater Utility Fee Fund. Public works staff will continue to monitor the area indefinitely, looking at stream quality and bank armoring.

If the public sees a Harrisonburg waterway pollution incident or stormwater-related issue, they are asked to contact Harrisonburg Public Works at 540-434-5928 or email stormwater@harrisonburgva.gov.

