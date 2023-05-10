Harrisonburg Public Works hosts composting workshop

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works is hosting a composting workshop on Thursday, May 11.

“Composting is just taking organic material, through different processes, breaking it down and eventually it becomes a product you can return to your garden the soil, flower bed, any of those locations that helps to improve the soil,” Keith Thomas with Harrisonburg Public Works explained.

The workshop will include all the needed materials and participants will learn how to compost on their own.

“We’ll go into how to build (for us specifically) a worm bin,” Thomas said. “Then tips about to keep your worms alive essentially.”

Thomas says food is one of the largest waste categories and compost can help reduce that waste.

“For anyone who cannot compost in their own backyards, if you are renting or you don’t have a lot of space already in your back yard, we do have compost bin drop off downtown near city hall. They have bags there. You can grab a couple of bags collect your food scraps and drop it off there,” Thomas added.

While there is limited space available for the composting workshop, the Public Works Department does hold similar events.

For more information on composting and recycling in Harrisonburg, click here.

