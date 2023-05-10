Draw Your Weather
Harrisonburg Tourism receives $20,000 grant from Virginia Tourism Corporation

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Tourism has received a $20,000 grant from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC).

Tourism Manager, Jennifer Bell, said the money will go towards an advertising campaign highlighting Harrisonburg as the outdoor recreation capital of the Shenandoah Valley.

“This particular grant is really just focused on marketing and advertising and that is the focus they set for this grant. Really it is about how to promote your destination, how to highlight your destination and draw people to your area,” said Bell.

Bell said they will be doing advertising directly to an outdoor recreation audience that may not be aware of what Harrisonburg has to offer.

”One of the new initiatives we are exploring is advertising with Outside Magazine which is a national publication. Perfect for the audience we want to reach and we are looking at various online options so the people who are browsing online and reading the magazine online will be directed to learn more about Harrisonburg.”

Bell said there has been an increase in tourism to Harrisonburg recently, and an increase among cyclists.

“We recently completed a trail guide with 15 local trails to hike, bike, and run. These trails are something that of course locals know about but tourists weren’t really familiar with most of them. This was a way for us to have the information easy and readily available to tourists.” said Bell.

Bell said that having a downtown that’s close to the forest is an advantage that Harrisonburg has.

“There are so many great places for people who like to hike or who cycle. But there are a very limited number of places that have a great downtown, great lodging, and great restaurants within close proximity,” said Bell.

