James Madison’s Shifflett, Mathis earn Sun Belt first-team all-conference honors

James Madison infielder Hannah Shifflett, background, during a JMU practice on April 26, 2023.
James Madison infielder Hannah Shifflett, background, during a JMU practice on April 26, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WHSV) - James Madison first baseman Hannah Shifflett and infielder KK Mathis both were named to the Sun Belt Conference’s first-team all-conference on Tuesday.

Shifflett led the Dukes with 18 home runs and slugged .812. It’s the second-straight season Shifflett earned conference honors.

Mathis, a freshman, led JMU with a .349 batting average and started all 46 games at second base.

JMU opens the Sun Belt Conference Tournament against South Alabama on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals. First pitch is at 11 a.m. ET.

