Katelyn Clark named head girls basketball coach at Riverheads High School

The Riverheads Gladiators Logo.
The Riverheads Gladiators Logo.(WHSV/Riverheads High School)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads High School formally announced Katelyn Clark will serve as the next girls basketball coach.

Clark played at Riverheads, graduating in 2012, and served as head coach of the junior varsity team for two seasons.

“Katelyn had incredible mentors at Riverheads in long time Riverheads greats Gene Wassick and Tim Morris,” said athletic director Adam Mulcahy. “We are very excited to have her continue that legacy as our new girls basketball coach and feel that she is the right fit for what our program needs.”

Clark takes over for Preston Woods who stepped down to spend more time with his family at the conclusion of the season.

“We are grateful and appreciate all that he did for our school and the girls basketball program over the past several years,” said Mulcahy.

Clark has been coaching and teaching at Southern High School in Maryland. She will also hold a teaching position at Riverheads.

