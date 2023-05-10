Mothers Day brings additional customers to flower shops

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mother’s Day is this Sunday and local flower shops are working with increased demand.

Jennifer Phillips with Blue Ridge Florist said “The phone has been ringing off the hook the last couple of days.”

Phillips said that Valentine’s Day is their biggest flower holiday and Mother’s Day is a close second.

Phillips said they offer an exclusive on their website.

“There is a Mother’s Day bouquet, it is a cute little purse with a set of faux pearls, you can get it in two different colors. It is just something special,” said Phillips.

“It started Monday, and we will not be open on Sunday, but customers have been wonderful about being flexible those days. We have a lot for Friday and Saturday. Our hours are normally until noon on Saturday, I think we will be working really late on Saturday to fill all of the orders.” said Phillips

Phillips said the shop’s goal is to fill every order that they can and not turn anyone away.

“We are here early every morning, we work late at night. We do what we need to do to get everything out of the door,” said Phillips.

Phillips said that she is looking forward to Mother’s Day weekend.

”We have an amazing team of people. I got a couple of girls who just work part-time. I got some volunteers and on Valentine’s Day this place was filled with help we had 3 drivers, 5 designers, we had two people on the phone, and one greeting customers. It was crazy busy, but we had a great time.” said Phillips.

Phillips said that the shop has a big project they will be working on after Mother’s Day.

“We are going to be working really hard to turn our gift shop into a tea room.” said Phillips

Phillips said that the goal of the tea room will be to elevate the experience at Blue Ridge Florist.

