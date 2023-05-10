Temperatures on the rise

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s but cooling fast after sunset. A few passing clouds overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Patchy fog possible.

THURSDAY: Patchy fog possible early. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild as temperatures quickly rise into the 60s. Staying mainly sunny for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Petersburg/Moorefield closer to the mid 80s. A mild evening and clear with temperatures in the 70s before sunset. Adding a few clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds for the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mainly dry for the day with just an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon or evening. Very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and mild as temperatures drop into the 70s. A few scattered showers overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning and warm with temperatures rising into the 60s. Spotty to scattered showers for the day. It will be waves of rain, especially in the afternoon with breaks at times. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Stay tuned for updates on rain timing. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and mostly cloudy. As of now, Mother’s Day looks mainly dry with a few isolated showers but not widespread. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun into the afternoon and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few spotty to scattered showers for the day. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Decreasing clouds for the day and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

