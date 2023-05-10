Texas House votes to expel State Rep. Bryan Slaton over inappropriate sexual conduct claims

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) - The Texas State House expelled a member for the first time since 1927.

It comes a day after Texas State Rep. Bryan Slaton resigned from office after allegations of sexual misconduct with a 19-year-old aide.

In a vote, 147 legislators ousted Slaton from the Texas State House.

Immediately, his nameplates were removed from the vote tally board and his desk.

“Expulsion of a member of this body is a rare and serious action. Mr. Slaton’s predatory behavior merits such a consequence,” Texas Speaker of the House Rep. Dade Phelon said.

This ends a monthslong investigation that started after three complaints were filed against Slaton by employees at the state capitol.

A 16-page report details the events that took place on March 31.

Committee members described the allegations made against Slaton as graphic, unpleasant and offensive.

“Rep. Slaton provided excessive amounts of alcohol to a 19-year-old female legislative aide from his capitol office over whom he had the primary responsibility for overseeing and who was unable to give effective consent. He took advantage of her intoxication and had sexual intercourse with her,” Texas State Rep. David Spiller said.

Legislators say Slaton violated House rules and Texas laws, adding that he also stained the institution they honor.

“We fear the dark alley, the idea of the perpetrator there with a gun or a knife, but it is this type of man that steals innocence,” Texas State Rep. Ann Johnson said.

The Texas State House members said at no point during their investigation did Slaton take responsibility for his actions, not even in the letter of resignation he turned in.

“There is no apology here, no remorse,” Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr said.

Murr told the Texas State House that expelling Slaton was the correct action because otherwise, he would continue to receive his salary, per diem and reimbursements for expenses until his successor is elected.

“I have cried for the institution that I cherish. I have cried because I have the duty and responsibility to stand before you and ask you to take this vote. My heart breaks and I suspect yours does too,” Murr said.

The last expulsion to happen in Texas was in 1923 over bribery allegations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.