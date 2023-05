HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You may notice the sky is a bit hazy across our area on Wednesday. That’s because of smoke drifting into our area from wildfires in Canada.

Heads up, you may notice some haze around our area today due to smoke from Canadian wildfires! https://t.co/6Iq32ugF3R — Stephanie Penn WHSV (@WHSV_StephanieP) May 10, 2023

Smoke drifting through the Mid-Atlantic from Canadian wildfires. (whsv)

If you can, try to check out this evening’s sunset! Hazy skies often make for beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.