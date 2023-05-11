Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say

A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood in Florida, officials said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood in Florida, wounding one officer and ending up in the hospital after being shot himself, officials said.

One officer was shot in the foot Wednesday evening in Lakeland, between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida, and is expected to be released from a hospital in coming days, police said. No other officers were injured.

Officers were responding to reports of a drive-by shooting at a park. Officer Jamie Smith spotted the suspect’s vehicle and pursued it. When it stopped, the three occupants jumped out and fled, according to Police Chief Sam Taylor.

Smith saw the 13-year-old running down a sidewalk next to an apartment complex, carrying a firearm, Taylor said. The teen went into the complex despite being commanded to stop. As Smith turned a corner, the teen was crouched in wait for him and fired at least one round from a handgun, Taylor said.

The officer was struck in the left foot and returned fire, but the teen fled, the chief said. Smith called for backup and continued chasing the teen. He lost sight of him, but other officers spotted him hiding in bushes. The teen tried to flee and engaged in a gun battle with officers, during which he was shot in the lower extremities and taken to Tampa General Hospital, Taylor said. Police believe he was treated and released.

The same teen had been arrested in January following a car burglary and had a stolen handgun at that time, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

“He has no regard for life. None. Zero,” said Judd, whose agency is investigating, at a news conference Wednesday night. “He may be 13 years old chronologically, but he’s a hardened criminal willing to shoot it out with cops.”

Authorities are asking prosecutors to charge him as an adult. For now, The Associated Press is not identifying the teen because of his age.

At least one of the other people in the car was in custody late Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County
Plans to open Keister Park in Shenandoah County are underway
Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
A lone cannon marks the spot of an artillery battery at the New Market battlefield.
The tragic story of Cadet Jefferson at the Battle of New Market
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur

Latest News

The ACSO is asking for help locating two people reported missing in Augusta County.
2 reported missing in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Two photos show the successful end of the search effort for eight-year-old Nante Niemi in the...
Boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn’t spend ‘rest of my life’ in woods
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
Pride Festival
The Friendly City Safe Space works to provide crucial resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community