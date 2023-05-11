2 reported missing in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
If anyone has any information about these missing people, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding two people who have been reported missing in Augusta County.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says Janie Cree Gray and Gene Frank Carroll Gray were last heard from on May 4, but they were reported missing on May 10 by a family member.
The ACSO has given descriptions of both people:
- Janie Cree Gray
- B/F
- 59 Years-old
- 5′8″
- 221 lbs.
- Black hair and brown eyes
- Gene Frank Carroll Gray
- B/M
- 77 Years-old
- 5′10″
- 193 lbs.
- Black hair and brown eyes
The ACSO says the two could possibly be driving a 2019, White Nissan Titan Truck with VA registration: DV23292.
If anyone has any information about these missing people, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.