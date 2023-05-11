Draw Your Weather
4th suspect wanted in murder of Richmond woman

20-year-old Jayquan Jones is wanted for second degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
YORK, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in York County are looking for a fourth person wanted in the murder of a Richmond woman.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Jayquan Jones is wanted for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Deputies also say he has ties to Maryland, but his last known address was on St. Johns Street in Richmond.

In the early morning of May 6, a runner found 25-year-old Ty’osha Mitchell shot to death on the side of Old Williamsburg Road.

Mother of Richmond woman found dead in York County looking for answers

The Sheriff’s Office said Mitchell had been shot eight times.

In Wednesday’s press conference, police say witnesses heard gunshots around 3:45 a.m., leading investigators to believe she was taken from Richmond early in the morning.

York-Poquoson Sheriff Ron Montgomery said in the conference deputies arrested three people in connection to Mitchell’s murder Wednesday afternoon.

24-year-old Jamica Langley of Richmond, 18-year-old Acacia Jackson of Norfolk and 24-year-old Hezekiah Janile Carney (also known as H.K.) of Norfolk were arrested in the 400 block of Water Street in Portsmouth.

Deputies consider Jones to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-3621.

