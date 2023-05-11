Broadway scores 10 unanswered runs to defeat Harrisonburg 11-1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mason Lynn pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters while Bransen Hensley went 5 for 5 to lead Broadway to an 11-1 win over Harrisonburg on Wednesday night.

With the game tied 1-1 in the fifth inning, Broadway scored three runs to take a 4-1 lead. Hunter Deavers hit an RBI triple followed by a Josiah Crider RBI single.

The Gobblers then scored six runs in the sixth inning and added on another run in the seventh.

For additional scores, click here. If you see a score missing, you can report it by sending an email to sports@whsv.com.

