Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Expert job negotiating tips for the recent grad

Preparing for the interview is key
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Millions of college graduates will be job searching this year, but less than half of them will negotiate pay when given a offer, according to the most recent data available from CareerBuilder.

Andres Lares, a managing partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute, said the key to any job interview is the find the balance of being confident, but not too comfortable.

“It’s important to look up that company, to kind of think about the questions you want to ask potentially,” Lares advised. “As you write them down, look into who will be interviewing you, all of those things.”

Lares said to be ready to answer those typical interview questions, but you don’t want your responses to sound canned. He said think of the key points you want to make and how to weave those into some of your answers.

“If you’re just coming out of school, there’s a lot for you to bring to the table. Certainly, your energy, your passion, the education that you’ve had. But of course, potentially not that much experience,” Lares noted. “So, balancing that and understanding that really, you’re there to grow and work as hard as you can have an impact is important, but being reasonable and humble is important.”

Lares shared several negotiating tips:

  • Know and communicate your value
  • Don’t be afraid to negotiate your compensation
  • Research the median salary in your position
  • Consider health insurance, 401K contributions, and paid time off in the negotiation process

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help locating two people reported missing in Augusta County.
2 reported missing in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County
Plans to open Keister Park in Shenandoah County are underway
VDOT says the crash on I-81 N at MM 284 has been cleared, but drivers should watch out for...
Crash cleared near Woodstock, VDOT says
Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the debt limit during an event at SUNY Westchester Community...
Debt limit fight: Biden meeting with congressional leaders put off until next week
FILE - This March 28, 2017, photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows...
Court: Records of Florida grand jury’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation can be made public
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Authorities release BAC of alleged drunk driver in crash that killed newlywed bride
U.S. Rep. George Santos is surrounded by media as he leaves the federal courthouse in Central...
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step
Crimora Park under renovations as part of the river access project.
Renovations coming to recreational river access locations in Augusta County