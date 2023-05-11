Draw Your Weather
JMU Lacrosse learning from mistakes against Florida, pair of Dukes named First-Team All-Americans

James Madison's Mairead Durkin, left, and Isabella Peterson at practice on May 10, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison Lacrosse team practiced at Sentara Park on Wednesday afternoon as the Dukes continue to make preparations for its first round NCAA Tournament game against Army.

It’ll be JMU’s first home game in close to a month. The last time they played at Sentara Park was on April 16 against Cincinnati.

JMU says the focus this week at practice is learning from mistakes made in the AAC Tournament Championship game loss against Florida.

CAROLYN THISTLEWAITE, JMU Defender> <Coming off the loss against Florida we were able to take out some of the lessons we were able to learn of things that broke down on all sides of the ball,” said JMU defender Carolyn Thistlewaite.

Friday’s first round game is at 2 p.m.

Peterson, Durkin receive First-Team All-American honors

JMU’s Isabella Peterson and Mairead Durkin both earned First-Team All American honors.

Having already been voted the AAC Attack Player of the Year, Peterson has tallied 78 goals to go with 20 assists. In addition, Peterson also has 16 hat tricks.

Durkin’s season hasn’t been too shabby either. She’s caused 43 opposition turnovers, which ranks ninth in the country.

