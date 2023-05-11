Draw Your Weather
Renovations coming to recreational river access locations in Augusta County

Crimora Park under renovations as part of the river access project.
By Mike Staley
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Community Development office is renovating different river access points in parks all across Augusta County.

The project serves as both a recreational access point to these rivers as well as a restructuring and repairing of watersheds in the Shenandoah River watershed.

“The purpose of that [the river access project] is to have restorative efforts downstream and the impacted water shed,” Doug Wolfe, director of Community Development in Augusta County, said. “In addition to the recreational access there are water quality benefits.”

The water previously had higher concentrations of sediment and chemicals coursing through the river.

“We saw significant reduction in phosphorous, sediments, and nitrogen going into the river after the completion of the Dooms Crossing project,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said these rivers also had poor storm-water drainage and these efforts would help alleviate that issue.

Not only will the parks be receiving river access renovations, actual facilities of the parks will be enhanced as well. Wolfe said that the parking lots would be repaved and remarked, picnic tables will be placed in the new area and even trash receptacles will be placed around the recreational areas.

The funding for these projects come from the DuPont settlement grants given to Augusta County. Wolfe said that DuPont is also doing their own projects that are separate from the river access project.

Wolfe said that public input surveys were administered and the community wanted more accessibility when it came to river access all across the county. He said they also wanted existing parks to be renovated with more facilities and recreational space.

“As far as river access points, it’s good to have a access point every 5 miles,” Wolfe said. “It makes for a great recreational opportunity for our citizens.”

