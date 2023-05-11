Draw Your Weather
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar proposal, again, and adopt FY24 budget

By Noah Harrison
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Board of Supervisors took action, again, on an item that has been tabled for months and adopted the County Budget for Fiscal Year 2024.

The proposal for Nectar Solar, LLC was denied the first time it was brought before the board and was denied on Wednesday.

Nectar Solar would bring a 19-acre solar energy farm to Honeysuckle Road in Elkton.

Although Supervisor Michael Breeden of District 5 was not present, Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison relayed that his motion to deny was based on research, public feedback, and the lasting impacts of moving a system onto that land.

Removal of trees and stormwater run-off were two environmental factors brought up in the conversation.

“That decision was based solely off the requirement to clear cut the trees disregarding the fact that the landowner can indeed harvest the trees,” Wolfe-Garrison said.

“I view timbering as an agricultural business,” Kyger said. “There’s an opportunity for agri-production off that land whether [from] the trees or not.”

Kyger acknowledged that stormwater runoff was an original concern of his, but he said the landowner has since come up with a solution for that.

The Board also adopted the budget for FY2024.

Previously a budget of $518.8 million was presented to the board, but an adjusted one was adopted.

Changes to the General Fund increased the county’s budget to $518.9 million. The general fund now sits at nearly $187.3 million.

Tax rates in the county remain the same as last year. Officials said there was no reason to raise the this time around.

For a breakdown of the adopted budget, click here.

