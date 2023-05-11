Safety tips for cyclists riding out in the summer weather

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Since the beginning of the year, there have been 10 crashes involving bicycles and 7 reported injuries from these accidents.

Ken Slack, communications specialist for VDOT Staunton District, said that paying attention is the best way to keep both vehicles and people safe when cyclists are around. He said that cyclists should always wear the appropriate protection, even if it isn’t required by law.

“Some localities require helmets,” Slack said. “But even if where you live doesn’t, it’s still a smart choice. It’s still the best choice to wear a helmet to protect yourself in case you do get into a crash.”

Slack said that taking an extra three seconds to look before you turn your car or open a car door, could potentially save someone’s life.

“For drivers, a good thing to do is to watch out for a bicycle that might come out of nowhere,” Slack said. “It’s a smaller target, it might hide in that blind spot.”

Slack emphasized the importance of both vehicles and cyclists to obey the rules of the road. These rules were made to protect people and no one has power over them.

“When you have a delineated bicycle path that is only for bicycles, it’s not for you to have a little extra elbow room when you’re driving your vehicles,” Slack said.

Slack said that a little unselfishness can go a long way on the road.

“We all have a tendency to think when we’re on the road, we own the road whether we’re driving, walking or riding a bicycle, we do have to share it.”

Bicyclists in Virginia that are driving after dark have specific rules to follow to ensure their safety and the safety of everyone else on the road.

“Make sure that if you are riding after dark, that you are following the rules of the road which includes a headlight and reflector at night and on certain types of road you also have to have a taillight,” Slack said.

