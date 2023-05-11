Draw Your Weather
SAW Style Clothing Closet returning to the Shenandoah Valley

(WHSV File)
By Simone McKenny
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As the 2022-2023 school year comes to a close, some school districts in the Shenandoah Valley are thinking about how to help children in need of new clothes for next year with the Staunton Augusta Waynesboro Style Clothing Closet.

“A free clothing event that not only has gently used items that were donated by the community but also some new items. Our intention is certainly that we are able to provide underwear, socks and shoes, those basic items that they tend to grow out of most frequently. We have seen this grow each year. We first started with only 170 students being served on a one-day event and then last year, we increased to a two-day event. We were able to serve over 270 students,” Sarah Machold with Augusta County Schools explained.

The event will be on August 4 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Wilson Elementary but there are lots of ways to donate prior to that.

There is a collection event coming up on May 25 and May 26 at Kate Collins Middle School.

You can donate clothes sizes 3T to adult sizes of gently used items. They are also looking for new underwear, new socks and shoes.

Ashley Whitesel is a social worker with Augusta County Public Schools and she says when students don’t have the clothes they need it can lead to them not attending school at all.

“Missing more school creates greater struggles with academics and keeping up with your grade, so we have definitely seen that impact all along. We want to level the playing field to make sure students have what they need. Even those basic things like clothing and shoes to make sure they have the access they need to education,” Whitesel explained.

You can drop off new items at the Augusta County Student Services Office.

On May 20, there is a “fill our closet event” at the Staunton Walmart. Organizers will be outside passing out flyers of what they need. There is another donation day on June 8 at the Dixon Education Center.

After all the clothes and items are collected, families will be able to shop through the donated items.

More information on how and when to donate can be found by clicking here. You can also find more information on the event on Facebook or by emailing Ashley Whitesel at whitesel.an@augusta.k12.va.us.

