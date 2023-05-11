Staying warm into the weekend

Draw Your Weather
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Plenty of hazy sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild as temperatures quickly rise into the 60s. Turning partly cloudy for the afternoon and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Petersburg/Moorefield closer to the mid 80s. A mild evening and clear with temperatures in the 70s before sunset. Adding a few clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds for the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mainly dry for the morning. Then spotty to scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon and evening. Very warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. For the Valley around 80 and then fluctuating with any rain. It will not be widespread but stay tuned for timing updates. Mostly cloudy for the evening and mild as temperatures drop into the 70s. A few scattered showers overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning and warm with temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered showers for the day. It will be waves of rain, especially in the afternoon with breaks at times. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Stay tuned for updates on rain timing. Likely drying out into the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s and mostly cloudy. Mother’s Day looks mainly dry with a few isolated showers but not widespread. No washout. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s. Cloudy for the day and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with scattered showers for the day. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures in the 50s and more clouds than sun. Decreasing clouds for the day and warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cool start with temperatures rising into the 50s and more clouds than sun. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

