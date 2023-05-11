Draw Your Weather
Valley Program for Aging Services holding first conference on dementia care

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - In order to support a growing number of dementia caregivers in the Shenandoah Valley, Valley Program for Aging Services, or VPAS, will be hosting a free conference focused strictly on dementia care.

The ‘Confident Caregiver Dementia Conference’ will be held on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College’s Plecker Center.

The event will feature Melanie Bunn, a geriatric Nurse Practitioner and speaker for Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care. Bunn will speak on topics like using a positive approach to dementia care, coping with challenging situations, and how lifelong personality traits impact dementia care.

The ‘Confident Caregiver Dementia Conference’ is the first VPAS conference to focus exclusively on dementia. This event is made possible through grant funding provided by the Merck Foundation.

“The success of the caregiver it creates a success of the person living with dementia and so the goal of the conference is to help caregivers manage their own attitudes and behaviors so that their interactions are improved,” VPAS executive director Beth Bland said.

Lunch will be provided at the conference and registration is required. You can register by clicking here or calling VPAS at 540-615-5341.

