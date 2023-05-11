Waynesboro storm water ponds trampled and damaged

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Storm water drainage ponds in Waynesboro have been trampled and damaged, causing harm to the ecosystems involved.

The storm water ponds serve as both an ecosystem and a necessity in the Waynesboro community. These ponds help mitigate flooding and protect the surrounding areas. Waynesboro Public Works posted on their Facebook about the importance of not damaging the water areas themselves as they can be detrimental and cost labor/money to fix.

A pinnacle part to these ecosystems are the flora that grow there, whether they be planted by Waynesboro or naturally grown, the plants hold an important part in maintaining the ponds.

“Most ponds don’t have specialized plants but they do have structures that are involved,” Jennifer Allen-Key, storm water program manager said. “We have specialized plants like this that help absorb pollutants in the storm water ponds.”

Allen-Keys said that it’s hard to fence some of these areas because of the marsh-like habitat that these ponds create, it’s hard to put fencing around the ponds to keep intruders out. She said that they will ask for more police presence if these issues persist.

