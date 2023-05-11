Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Waynesboro storm water ponds trampled and damaged

By Mike Staley
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Storm water drainage ponds in Waynesboro have been trampled and damaged, causing harm to the ecosystems involved.

The storm water ponds serve as both an ecosystem and a necessity in the Waynesboro community. These ponds help mitigate flooding and protect the surrounding areas. Waynesboro Public Works posted on their Facebook about the importance of not damaging the water areas themselves as they can be detrimental and cost labor/money to fix.

A pinnacle part to these ecosystems are the flora that grow there, whether they be planted by Waynesboro or naturally grown, the plants hold an important part in maintaining the ponds.

“Most ponds don’t have specialized plants but they do have structures that are involved,” Jennifer Allen-Key, storm water program manager said. “We have specialized plants like this that help absorb pollutants in the storm water ponds.”

Allen-Keys said that it’s hard to fence some of these areas because of the marsh-like habitat that these ponds create, it’s hard to put fencing around the ponds to keep intruders out. She said that they will ask for more police presence if these issues persist.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County
Plans to open Keister Park in Shenandoah County are underway
Richmond Police says the two people involved were both VCU Medical Center employees.
Victim, suspect in deadly shooting at VCU Medical Center identified
A lone cannon marks the spot of an artillery battery at the New Market battlefield.
The tragic story of Cadet Jefferson at the Battle of New Market
Bob Huggins welcomed into the Basketball Hall of Fame
WVU makes decision on Bob Huggins after homophobic slur

Latest News

Pride Festival
The Friendly City Safe Space works to provide crucial resources to members of the LGBTQ+ community
Valley Program for Aging Services
Valley Program for Aging Services holding first conference on dementia care
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Staying warm into the weekend
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors pass resolution for Massanutten water and sewer system
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors deny solar proposal, again, and adopt FY24 budget