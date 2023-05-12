18th annual Harrisonburg Soapbox Derby returns Memorial Day weekend

ROCKINGHAM, Va. (WHSV) - On May 27, kids ages 6 to 20 will be racing across the finish line during the Rotary Club of Rockingham’s 18th annual soapbox derby.

Each year, the race gives between 30 to 40 drivers across three divisions, the opportunity to build and race their cars.

Racers and their pit crews go head-to-head in a double elimination style format, attempting to earn the fastest time in their respective division and secure a spot in the International Soapbox Derby race in Akron, Ohio.

“Kids and parents are working together. It’s definitely not a sport where kids get dropped off and left, the parents are integral in being a part of the pit crew and being with the kids as they race down the hill and try to compete to go to Akron,” Harrisonburg derby director Matt Findley said.

The Rotary Club also has cars available for those who wish to compete but do not have the ability to build their own.

The race is at 140 Research Drive in Rockingham. Registration for the derby is open until May 20, and you can find more information by clicking here.

