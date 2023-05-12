Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Actor Dolph Lundgren reveals cancer diagnosis

The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a...
The actor best known for his role in "Rocky" says he's been dealing with cancer for almost a decade.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The 65-year-old “Rocky” franchise star recently shared that he has quietly been dealing cancer since doctors found a tumor in his kidney in 2015.

Doctors found more tumors in 2020 after he experienced what he believed was acid reflux.

Those tumors were surgically removed.

Then, doctors said they found another tumor, this time in his liver and that it had grown so large it was inoperable.

That’s when Lundgren decided to get a second opinion.

The second doctor was able to find a mutation that made the cancer treatable by medication, and it reportedly helped shrink the tumor by 90%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help locating two people reported missing in Augusta County.
2 reported missing in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
VDOT says the crash on I-81 N at MM 284 has been cleared, but drivers should watch out for...
Crash cleared near Woodstock, VDOT says
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
Traffic alert
Crash on I-81 in Augusta County cleared, VDOT says

Latest News

FILE - Lettuce is seen in this file photo. Authorities in New Hampshire said a laboratory error...
New Hampshire lab error incorrectly resulted in salad greens recall
FILE - President Joe Biden and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez meet at the Palace of...
US, Spain collaboration on migration looms large as Biden, Sánchez hold talks at White House
People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
Man who fatally choked NYC subway rider to surrender on manslaughter charge
Carol Jarrett, of Salem, raises her fist during a rally calling for an end to the Senate...
GOP boycott in Oregon threatens abortion, transgender bills and protesters’ own political careers