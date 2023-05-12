Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

‘Agriculture truly is my entire life’ Virginia Tech Graduate leading the way for the next generation of farmers

Ashlyn Clemmer is a 2023 Virginia Tech Graduate.
Ashlyn Clemmer is a 2023 Virginia Tech Graduate.(Ashlyn Clemmer)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 7000 undergraduate and graduate Hokies are starting a new chapter. One of those students is ninth-generation farmer Ashlyn Clemmer.

“Agriculture truly is my entire life,” explained Clemmer. “That is what I live and breathe. That is what my family lives and breathes. That is what we base all of our decisions off of – the farm always comes first.”

Clemmer has a deep-rooted passion for the beef industry. She grew up working on her family’s commercial beef cattle farm in Central Virginia. Staying close to her roots, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in animal and poultry sciences.

“I am a first-generation college student,” added Clemmer. “And I just felt that I could get an education at Virginia Tech. In order to benefit my family as well as the world if I could put it to good use.”

Clemmer is one of more than 7000 Hokies graduating from the university this spring.

Many of them packed Lane Stadium Friday morning as their loved ones celebrated them.

They heard from National Geographic Society Chairman Jean Case - the commencement speaker. She encouraged them to be explorers as they take on life.

“You are setting off on the most exhilarating, challenging, maddening, and wonder expedition anyone could ever go on. So, how can this be the case? Because it turns out life is the greatest expedition,” said Case.

For her capstone project, Clemmer worked with the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association to create a youth membership.

“With that, that allows them to network, grow, and get a lot of valuable experiences,” said Clemmer.

With the help of the Hokie nation, she is trying to inspire the next generation of farmers.

“With agriculture, that is my past, that is my future,” explained Clemmer. “And I hope we can continue to grow a more sustainable future within the United States.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: As of May 12 at 9:12 a.m., the ACSO announced that Janie and Gene Gray have been found...
2 reported missing in Augusta County found, Sheriff’s Office says
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found
Jacob Runyan, left, and Chase Cominsky sit in court as they are arraigned Oct. 26, 2022, in...
2 fishermen found guilty of cheating during walleye tournament sentenced to jail
VDOT says the crash on I-81 N at MM 284 has been cleared, but drivers should watch out for...
Crash cleared near Woodstock, VDOT says
U.S. Postal Service suspends mail delivery for Springfield neighborhood following dog incident.
Postal Service suspends mail delivery for neighborhood following incident with dog

Latest News

Sentara RMH Medical Center presented Mercy House of Harrisonburg with a check for $30,000 on...
Sentara RMH Medical Center donates $30,000 to Mercy House
Caesars temporary casino
A sneak peak inside the Caesars temporary casino in Danville
The town of Dayton held a ribbon cutting on Friday for the official opening of its new water...
Dayton officially opens doors to new water treatment plant
A new Virginia grant program that helps families provide tutoring for students is now open....
Virginia’s new tutoring grant program open to all families with school children