Breast cancer screenings encouraged as minimum age lowers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New guidance from the U-S Preventive Services Task Force suggests women to get screened for breast cancer every other year starting at age 40, instead of age 50. The findings are from a study that breast cancer cases increased for women by two percent on average.

Shenandoah Women’s Healthcare in Harrisonburg has a mammography program that strives to get as many people checked with a turnaround time for an appointment.

“Sometimes you can get in the same day, but if not within the week, a lot of patients prefer to schedule with their annual GYN appointment and then get them done at the same time. It’s just convenient and easier for the patients and we truly believe that either we make it for a patient, the more likely they are to stay up-to-date on their screenings,” SWH Onsite Women’s Healthcare Mammographer Adrian Brady said.

The creators of the mammography program at this clinic shared that the screening age is high because younger women have such dense breast tissue, so it makes it a lot harder to read those breast exams. Early detection is key — the earlier you catch breast cancer from a screening mammogram the more successful your treatment options will be.

The technicians at Shenandoah Women’s Clinic say the entire process takes roughly 10 minutes.

“We take four pictures usually two on each side occasionally we need an extra one or two we get you positioned we put you in compression it’s not as painful as everybody says I might be a little bit more uncomfortable than anything but it’s not terrible,” SWH Onsite Women’s Healthcare Mammographer Autumn Barnett said.

The screening guidelines are only for women, according to Barnett, as most men do not need a mammogram unless they find an issue in their pectoral area. The only exception to women younger than 40 years old getting a mammogram early is if they are feeling lumps or having issues with their breasts.

People can request an appointment online or call 540-438-1314.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.