Camp L.I.T. returning to teach girls about the fire service

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is almost time for Camp L.I.T. to return for its fifth year teaching girls in our area about being a member of the fire service and first responder.

Erin Stehle has been with the Harrisonburg Fire Department for 12 years and she says she is very proud of this program when thinking back on her time with the department.

“It’s really cool for all of us as instructors that been there since the very beginning, seeing these young people that started the first year, second year and seeing where they are going in life. That is awesome when you get a call like hey can you give a letter of recommendation for me because I’m pursuing a career in being a paramedic. Stuff like that makes it all worth it,” Stehle said.

The camp is open to girls aged 14-16. Applications can be found on the City of Harrisonburg website.

HFD works with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue to put the program together. Fiona Albertson works with the county’s department and helps to support the program.

“This gives girls a really hands-on feel about what it is to be a first responder, whether it is fire EMS law enforcement or emergency dispatch, this exposes the girls to a lot of different aspects of our job and maybe gives them an idea of ‘yeah, this is something I want to pursue or maybe I want to go into nursing instead of riding on a truck,’” Albertson explained.

The camp is from 8-5 p.m. on July 17-21.

The program gives participants hands-on opportunities, physical training, puts them through fire simulations and much more.

The deadline for applications has been extended through June 1. You do not need to live in a specific locality to participate.

