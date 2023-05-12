Draw Your Weather
Cost of credit causing less people to apply

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Inflation and higher interest rates is causing the cost of credit to rise.

Bill Loving, CEO and President of Pendleton Community Bank said “In March of 22 the fed funds rate was 25 bases, after this most recent change it was 5 and a quarter percent. essentially it went up 5 percent in 14 months. That is the largest increase we have seen in quite some time.”

Loving said these trends have caused the cost of credit to go up.

" What we have seen over the last year comparing now versus last year there is a significant decrease in applications because the cost of credit today, the projects don’t make sense.” said Loving.

Loving said that Pendleton Community hasn’t significantly changed credit standards.

”We haven’t significantly changed credit requirements. We may have looked at a particular sector or geographic location but certainly not change credit standards.”said Loving.

Loving said at this point it is still hard to tell if there will be a recession.

" There are indications that we going to see a slow down in the economy. Will it be a recession? That is still unknown.” said Loving.

Loving said when there is potential for a recession, you can see some institutions change some of their guidelines and requirements, but hasn’t seen it significantly in our market,

Loving added if you are unsure of your options or the cost of credit to not be afraid and to call and ask the questions.

