Crownpoint Harrisonburg’s housing project ready for leases to start

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Crownpoint Harrisonburg is bringing homes to Port Hills Drive. Members of the team shared that duplexes are on track to be finished by the end of this month with more model choices to come.

“They’re (the townhomes) already framed up. We hope to have them complete sometime in mid-August, so hopefully people can start moving in September,” Realtor & Leasing Coordinator Gordon Cowan said.

The Piplico family hopes to do their part to help solve the housing crisis, and they say they were inspired to build a retirement community based on active living.

The motive is to give people in their golden years a place where everyone’s on the same level.

“Harrisonburg’s one of the fastest growing areas in the state of Virginia is close to the DC area within a couple of hours and two miles from JMU, and we’re across the street, more or less, from Sentara hospital, “Crownpoint Harrisonburg Managing Member Andy Piplico said.

Crownpoint wants to bring an active lifestyle to the retired community.

All utilities are included, except for electricity, in the price but developers want to give tenants their money’s worth with amenities that help them socialize.

“Some include a pickleball court, there’s an interior coffeehouse, raised garden beds, a walking trail, full gym, and much more,” Crownpoint Harrisonburg Co-Owner Sean Piplico said.

Duplexes are scheduled to be done in the next few weeks, according to Cowan. The final product will be 116 units of townhomes, apartments, and duplexes with no entrance fees required.

Crownpoint sees a domino effect happening to help with the housing crisis.

“Hopefully, they will now be selling those homes to the next family. The next generation will be moving in. They have to move out of somewhere that will open up another vacancy so on and so forth, so we’re really just adding to the inventory,” Cowan said.

Crownpoint Harrisonburg is calling themselves an active senior community, both physically and mentally — hoping to have some happy hours and socialization to be a big thing. The leasing team wants people to stay physically, but also socially active.

An open house is happening May 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who are interested in checking out the space. Questions and bookings can be answered at 540-229-4307.

