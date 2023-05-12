Dayton officially opens doors to new water treatment plant

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Dayton held a ribbon cutting on Friday for the official opening of its new water treatment plant. The town broke ground on the plant one year ago and now it is up and running.

“Our previous system was about 20 years old, technology gets old there were a lot of maintenance issues, it was time for an upgrade. We had the option of replacing all of those filters for hundreds of thousands of dollars and still operating old valves, old pumps, old equipment, or we could upgrade to a newer system,” said Jennifer Reppe, Dayton’s Lead Water Plant Operator.

The new plant allows the town to process over 3 million gallons of water a day compared to the old plant that could only process around 2 million a day which left the town often having to purchase water from Rockingham County.

“With the other plant we weren’t able to fill up when we knew we had to shut down or adjust our flow to produce more water where as this system we can maintain a pretty steady flow and go up or down as we need to,” said Reppe.

Reppe said that the plant’s new technology has a number of benefits for the town’s residents when it comes to water usage.

“It’ll mean better pressure for them, there’s only so much we can do for pressure, but our tanks will be able to stay more full which will definitely help with things. Not running too low on water, we’ll always have enough for them and enough in storage, and then efficiency as well. I know up front costs are big but it uses less power and runs more efficiently,” she said.

The upkeep of the new system will also be much easier for town staff and should significantly reduce the amount of water system problems the town has.

“It’ll definitely help us to be able to respond to issues and just having a new system hopefully that means less maintenance which is less call outs which is more stuff we can do around town and less time we need to be here baby sitting or fixing anything,” said Reppe.

The project cost $3.4 million but thanks to the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase of equipment the town was able to complete the project without incurring any debt.

