Harrisonburg man charged with murder in 2022 suspicious death case, HPD says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department says they have obtained a charge of first-degree murder and arrested a person after an investigation of a suspicious death on Eastover Drive from 2022.

In a press release, the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) says in August 2022, police responded to the 400 block of Eastover Drive and upon arrival a body was found at a construction site. The HPD says the body was identified as Towan Julian Cappell.

After an investigation, Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit obtained a charge and arrested Aaron Christopher Gordon Jr., 25, of Harrisonburg, for first-degree murder, according to the HPD.

Gordon was arrested on May 12 and is being held without bond at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information that can assist with this investigation can contact Detective Bradley Matthias at 540-437-2669 or by email at bradley.matthias@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.