Harrisonburg man facing attempted murder charges following abduction, downtown shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following the incident on May 6 that ended in shots being fired on Liberty Street in downtown Harrisonburg.

On Saturday, May 6, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center got a call about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon on Old Furnace Road around 6:30 p.m.

The incident then escalated to an abduction of a 52-year-old woman.

After a pursuit, police were able to stop the vehicle on Liberty Street. That’s when police say a shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, and when that order was ignored, officers shot at the suspect.

The abduction victim was able to escape safely. No officers were injured.

30-year-old Oliverio Patricio-Garcia was taken into custody and sent to UVA Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Because he is still in the hospital, no charges have been served at this time. However, Marsha Garst, Commonwealth’s Attorney of Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg, authorized the following charges related to the incident:

Two charges of attempted aggravated murder of HPD officers regarding Patricio-Garcia firing a handgun toward officers and ramming an HPD vehicle with his car.

One charge of attempted first degree murder against the victim.

Two charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

One charge of property damage of a HPD vehicle.

One charge of abduction.

Three charges of brandishing a firearm.

Two charges of recklessly handling a firearm

On May 8, Garst released a statement saying the officers involved will not face any charges or penalties in relation to the shooting. Garst said after reviewing dash and body cameras, the use of force was “justified in this instance.”

