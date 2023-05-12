JMU’s Isabella Peterson named Tewaaraton Award finalist

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Accolades and recognition continue to pour in for James Madison’s Isabella Peterson.

On Thursday, Peterson was named one of five finalists for the Tewaaraton Award.

The Tewaaraton Award is considered The Heisman Trophy of college lacrosse. Since its founding in 2001, the award has recognized the most outstanding lacrosse player in the country.

Peterson led JMU with 78 goals this season. She ranks third in the nation in goals scored and is tied for second in total points. Peterson had 20 assists and 16 hat tricks in addition to her goals scored.

The redshirt junior is just the fourth player in JMU history to be a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award. The others are Lisa Staedt (2003), Gail Decker (2004), and Kristen Gaudian (2018).

James Madison opens NCAA Tournament play on Friday against Army. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Sentara Park.

