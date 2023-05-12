Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Luray’s win streak snapped by Mountain View, Bulldogs fall 2-1

The Luray baseball team coming off the field after the bottom of the sixth inning against Mountain View on May 11, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - In a game where runs to tough to come by, Mountain View scratched across two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Luray 2-1 on Thursday night.

The win snapped the Bulldogs’ five game winning streak.

For other scores on Thursday night, click here. If you see a score missing, send an email to sports@whsv.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The ACSO is asking for help locating two people reported missing in Augusta County.
2 reported missing in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Two people in Perry, Iowa, say a rabbit has attacked and bitten them. (KCCI, CELLPHONE VIDEO,...
Dangerous rabbit terrorizes neighborhood
Potential regional park coming to Shenandoah County
Plans to open Keister Park in Shenandoah County are underway
VDOT says the crash on I-81 N at MM 284 has been cleared, but drivers should watch out for...
Crash cleared near Woodstock, VDOT says
Crystal Collins
SHERIFF: 1 arrested after missing WV woman’s body found

Latest News

James Madison head coach Shelley Klaes at practice on May 10, 2023
‘We need to focus on one task at hand.’ Kleas leads focused JMU into NCAA Tournament
James Madison head coach Loren LaPorte speaks to her team during practice on April 26, 2023.
South Alabama’s Lackie fans 10, eliminates JMU from Sun Belt softball tournament
James Madison's Isabella Peterson at JMU Lacrosse practice on May 10, 2023 in preparation for...
JMU’s Isabella Peterson named Tewaaraton Award finalist
James Madison's Mairead Durkin, left, and Isabella Peterson at practice on May 10, 2023
JMU Lacrosse learning from mistakes against Florida, pair of Dukes named First-Team All-Americans