Luray’s win streak snapped by Mountain View, Bulldogs fall 2-1

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - In a game where runs to tough to come by, Mountain View scratched across two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Luray 2-1 on Thursday night.

The win snapped the Bulldogs’ five game winning streak.

For other scores on Thursday night, click here. If you see a score missing, send an email to sports@whsv.com.

