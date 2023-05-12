Sentara RMH hosts Diabetes Prevention Program, participants see positive results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Changing your life in one year.

Sentara RMH’s Diabetes Prevention Program is creating healthier habits and lifestyle changes for people in the Valley.

”I was in one of those ruts not feeling real great it was around the holidays and I thought I want to try that I want to try something,” Cheryl Good, participant in the Sentara Diabetes Prevention Program said.

This once a week, year long class offered at Sentara RMH takes participants on a journey of figuring out what works for them.

“My mother had diabetes later in her life and so I know how she struggled with it and if at all possible I’d like to prevent that for myself,” Mary Smith, participant in the Sentara Diabetes Prevention Program said.

Whether it runs in the family, you have been diagnosed with pre-diabetes or you have a high BMI the Diabetes Prevention Program is working to curve people’s chances of getting the disease.

“We call them action plans, you know when we’re gonna work out that week, what kind of exercising we’re gonna do and just how much it helps you to feel better ... not just your physical health but you emotional and mental health as well,’ Eli Withers, participant in the Sentara Diabetes Prevention Program said.

The diabetes coordinator, Holly Huffman, at Sentara RMH said high risk populations for diabetes include women, people age 65 and older and Hispanic and African Americans.

The program gives tools to help make long lasting lifestyle changes.

“Food prep instead of getting chips or something like that maybe you’ll get carrots and salt and you’ll still have the crunchy and the salt just really small things really add up,” Good said.

Participant’s said the program has been helpful and after the year long course is up they plan to take what they learned and continue the healthy habits.

“Because this is a commitment that I keep coming back too even when I’ve had to miss that it’s something that I’m going to carry with me longer in my life after this class is over,” Withers said.

A new session for the Diabetes Prevention Program will begin on May 25 and registration will be open until that morning.

More information can be found on Sentara’s website or by calling the classes instructor, Laura Williamson at 540-689-1197.

“I feel like I have support and I’m not alone anymore in this battle,” Good said.

