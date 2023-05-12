Sentara RMH Medical Center donates $30,000 to Mercy House

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH Medical Center presented Mercy House of Harrisonburg with a check for $30,000 on May 12. The contribution from the Sentara Cares program was made on behalf of hospital team members who selected the non-profit to receive the funds through an employee engagement survey.

“Sentara Health is both honored and humbled to support Mercy House for the work they do in the community,” says Dr. Robert Garwood, chief medical officer for Sentara RMH.

“Sentara Health is both honored and humbled to support Mercy House for the work they do in the community,” says Dr. Robert Garwood, chief medical officer for Sentara RMH

“It’s overwhelming, and it is hugely difference making for our agency,” says Shannon Porter, executive director of Mercy House. “We are really grateful for Sentara and the employees for selecting us.”

For additional information on the Sentara Cares program, and to learn more about applying for a grant visit https://sentaracares.com/.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.