Small Courthouse Construction fee adopted by Rockingham County

By Noah Harrison
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance at Wednesday’s meeting that would add a small Courthouse Construction to the expense of some County court cases.

According to Virginia Code Section 17.1-281, the fee will be added to “civil, criminal and traffic case in the county circuit court, county general district court and county juvenile and domestic relations district court” and can be used for construction, maintenance or renovations of the circuit courts.

Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said the county does not expect this additional fee to be a big revenue generator, but what is brought in will likely be used to expand one of the court buildings and ongoing maintenance.

“The challenge is where do you do that addition without impacting too much of the downtown? Property in the city that’s privately owned, we don’t want to impact that,” he said.

The ordinance will go into effect on July 1, 2023.

